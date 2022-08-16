AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $74.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on AerCap to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AER opened at $50.57 on Friday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $17,545,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,871 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 43.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.