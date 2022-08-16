Aeron (ARNX) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aeron (ARNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1,079.69 and $13,763.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,883.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068101 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

