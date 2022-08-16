AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at AFC Gamma

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow purchased 57,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $899,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 28,607 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 54,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFCG shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on AFC Gamma to $22.00 in a report on Monday.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.18.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 56.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.56%.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.