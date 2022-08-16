Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $132.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average is $127.54. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

