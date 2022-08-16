Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

A traded up $6.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 56,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

