Agora (NASDAQ:API) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Agora updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of API opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -0.05. Agora has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Agora by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Agora by 147.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth $91,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Agora during the first quarter valued at about $179,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agora Company Profile

API has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

