AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIBRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AIB Group from €2.80 ($2.86) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIBRF stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

