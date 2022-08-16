AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Up 7.6% in July

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 297,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned 0.33% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,499. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. AIkido Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

AIkido Pharma ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.85). Research analysts forecast that AIkido Pharma will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

