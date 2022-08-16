AIOZ Network Price Tops $0.0697 on Exchanges (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $44.02 million and approximately $449,247.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,111.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00066088 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 631,934,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

