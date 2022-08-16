AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
AirNet Technology Trading Up 3.6 %
ANTE traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,368. AirNet Technology has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.
About AirNet Technology
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AirNet Technology (ANTE)
