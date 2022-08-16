Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of $482.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 72.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 515,615 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,351,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 339,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 82.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after buying an additional 394,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $15,462,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.