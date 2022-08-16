Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches Market Cap of $78.50 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $78.50 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00317376 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00121932 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00084719 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003590 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,691,067 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

