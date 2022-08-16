Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 107.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3,109.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of AA opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

