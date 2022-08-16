Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Update

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Alexander’s Price Performance
ALX traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $259.11. 46 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $213.85 and a 12 month high of $299.99.
Alexander’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 77.85%.
Institutional Trading of Alexander’s
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
About Alexander’s
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexander’s (ALX)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.