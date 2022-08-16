Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Update

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ALX traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $259.11. 46 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $213.85 and a 12 month high of $299.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 77.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7,267.6% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,137,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 40.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after buying an additional 111,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,417,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,687,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

