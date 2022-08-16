Alken Asset Management Ltd. Invests $10.25 Million in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 698,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,252,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 34.3% of Alken Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

PBR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 944,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,068,256. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.2949 dividend. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 88.08%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.