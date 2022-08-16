Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading 4.8% Higher

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.69. 3,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 606,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Natixis increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,022,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

