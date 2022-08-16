ALLY Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,335.00 (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. ALLY has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $11,335.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,883.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068101 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ALLY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

