Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Up 15.6% in July

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,670,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 29,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $122.88 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.82 and its 200 day moving average is $138.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 345,148 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

