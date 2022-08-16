Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) PT Raised to $22.00

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.06% from the company’s current price.

ALTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 87,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $435.21 million, a P/E ratio of 335.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,571 shares in the company, valued at $735,766.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,571 shares in the company, valued at $735,766.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $39,458.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,494,354.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 134,502 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 831,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

