Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Altair Engineering stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $56.27. 156,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,295. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -130.86, a PEG ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,943 shares of company stock valued at $479,224 over the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $488,250,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 493,900 shares of the software’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 212,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock worth $174,752,000 after buying an additional 197,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.