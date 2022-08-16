Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Raised to $26.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Altimmune Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $17.54 on Friday. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $7,126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $8,938,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 18.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 824,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 127,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 71.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 276,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

