Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.75 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $40.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.