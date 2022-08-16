Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$66.50.

Altus Group Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:AIF opened at C$55.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.50. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$41.27 and a 52 week high of C$72.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.57.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Hannon purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,167.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$95,910.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

