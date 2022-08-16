Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.02

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 178605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Altus Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $627.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12.

Institutional Trading of Altus Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altus Midstream by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altus Midstream by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

