Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 606,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

AMBC traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,227. The company has a market capitalization of $679.80 million, a PE ratio of 191.25 and a beta of 1.28. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

