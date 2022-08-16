Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.06. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

