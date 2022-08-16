Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ambow Education Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO remained flat at $0.41 on Tuesday. 19,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,872. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.70.
About Ambow Education
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambow Education (AMBO)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.