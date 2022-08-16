American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Raised to $9.50

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup to $9.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,028. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

