American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock to $107.00. The company traded as high as $104.86 and last traded at $104.82, with a volume of 3628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.56.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

