American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Up 13.1% in July

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
American Equity Investment Life Price Performance
American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. 16,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,076. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
Featured Articles
