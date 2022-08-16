American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Up 13.1% in July

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. 16,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,076. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.30.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

