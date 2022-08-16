American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Raised by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.