American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.22. Approximately 122,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 488,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.25 price target on American Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Stock Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$675.14 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 22.75.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.