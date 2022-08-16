American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Down 12.2% in July

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,800 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 674,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In other news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Trading Down 2.9 %

AVD stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 196,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,929. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $617.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.83. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

