Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $88,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.