AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of AMN traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 68,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,203. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

