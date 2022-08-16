Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Reaches $5.64 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $5.64 or 0.00023413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $86.33 million and $4.53 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002302 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001546 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013939 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
