Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Up 7.2% in July

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Activity at Amplitude
In related news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Amplitude
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude Price Performance
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.
About Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplitude (AMPL)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.