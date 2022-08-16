Analysts’ Downgrades for August 16th (AGFY, ALFNF, ARAY, AU, AVLR, AVTE, BBBY, BEPTF, CDXC, CFFHF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 16th:

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $93.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $111.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2.10 price target on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $16.40 price target on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $230.00 price target on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $375.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $385.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $380.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $365.00.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $89.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $225.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

