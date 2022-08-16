Analysts Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Target Price at $1.17

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.17.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.78. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.