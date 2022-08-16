Analysts Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) PT at GBX 78.67

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 78.67 ($0.95).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.95) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 70.82 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,185.83. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.20 ($0.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.33%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £497 ($600.53). In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total value of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04). Also, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £497 ($600.53). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,360 shares of company stock valued at $94,736.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

