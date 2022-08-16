Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $6.67

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Jules A. Maltz bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jules A. Maltz bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $68,095,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $63,908,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

