Analysts Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $35.47

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.47.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.