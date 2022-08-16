Analysts Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $35.47

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,124 in the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.