Analysts Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $35.47

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,124 in the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

