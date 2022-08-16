Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ICU Medical (ICUI)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2022 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2022 – ICU Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $208.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – ICU Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $225.00.

8/3/2022 – ICU Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $265.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ICU Medical Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.08. 299,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,782. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.60 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.25.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 378.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

