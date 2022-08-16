Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ICU Medical (ICUI)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/10/2022 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/9/2022 – ICU Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $208.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – ICU Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $225.00.
- 8/3/2022 – ICU Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $265.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.08. 299,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,782. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.60 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.25.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.
