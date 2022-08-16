Analyzing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repligen and Vigil Neuroscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $670.53 million 21.16 $128.29 million $2.77 92.32 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Vigil Neuroscience.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00 Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Repligen and Vigil Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Repligen currently has a consensus price target of $276.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.93%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.62%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vigil Neuroscience is more favorable than Repligen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 20.47% 11.18% 8.35% Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Repligen beats Vigil Neuroscience on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and SpectraFlo dynamic dialysis systems; and ProConnex single-use hollow fiber. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. Repligen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

