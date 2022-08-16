AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 319,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. 1,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,831. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $714.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.14. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,672,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 197,786 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 26.8% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 263,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

