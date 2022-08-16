ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $38.43. 1,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,052. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 38,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 66,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.