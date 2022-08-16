Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 3.68. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,041,701 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 32.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Recommended Stories

