Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 14,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE HOUS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. 759,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,521. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.35.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.43%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.