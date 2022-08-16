API3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $136.33 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, API3 has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $136.33 million and $18.48 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00010075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,929.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004222 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00128461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00068042 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,912,052 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

