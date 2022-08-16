Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Trimmed by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,127 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average is $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

